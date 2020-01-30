Class 1A School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 16-0 2
2 Marquette Catholic 16-1 3
3 North Mahaska 12-2 4
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-1 5
5 Montezuma 14-1 1
6 MMCRU 16-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 14-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 15-1 10
9 Burlington Notre Dame 15-1 11
10 Woodbury Central 13-3 12
11 East Buchanan 12-4 13
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-6 8
13 Kingsley-Pierson 14-3 9
14 Central Elkader 16-2 15
15 Springville 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: Central Decatur (14)
Class 2A School Record LW
1 Cascade 16-0 1
2 West Hancock 18-0 2
3 North Linn 15-1 3
4 Osage 13-1 4
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 16-2 5
6 Van Buren County 15-2 7
7 Western Christian 12-4 8
8 AHSTW 15-1 10
9 West Branch 14-3 6
10 Mediapolis 16-1 11
11 Mount Ayr 13-2 12
12 Maquoketa Valley 14-3 9
13 Panorama 13-2 14
14 Logan-Magnolia 14-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 11-4 15
Dropped Out: Hudson (13)
Class 3A School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 14-1 1
2 Crestwood 14-2 2
3 Bishop Heelan 11-3 3
4 Clear Lake 14-1 4
5 Roland-Story 12-2 5
6 North Polk 10-4 7
7 Des Moines Christian 15-1 8
8 Red Oak 13-3 6
9 Okoboji 15-1 9
10 West Burlington 12-3 10
11 West Liberty 15-2 12
12 Davenport Assumption 10-5 11
13 West Marshall 11-1 14
14 Jesup 12-3 NR
15 Monticello 12-4 NR
Dropped Out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (13), Cherokee (15)
Class 4A School Record LW
1 North Scott 15-0 1
2 Marion 14-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 15-0 3
4 Glenwood 15-0 4
5 Ballard 14-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-4 6
7 Lewis Central 10-4 7
8 Gilbert 11-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 13-1 10
11 Grinnell 11-3 11
12 Mason City 9-7 12
13 Clear Creek-Amana 13-3 15
14 Bondurant-Farrar 10-4 NR
15 Keokuk 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (13), ADM (14)
Class 5A School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 13-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 14-2 3
3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-0 4
4 Johnston 14-2 2
5 Waukee 12-2 5
6 Southeast Polk 15-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 10-4 7
8 Waterloo West 13-3 8
9 Urbandale 13-3 9
10 Davenport North 11-2 11
11 West Des Moines Valley 9-7 13
12 Ames 8-8 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 8-8 10
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 12-3 15
15 Sioux City East 11-4 NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Evanston Township (5) 19-2 68 3 2. Benet (2) 21-2 61 1 3. Edwardsville 18-1 58 2 4. Maine West 20-3 45 4 5. Marist 21-3 37 6 (tie) Lincoln Way West 21-2 37 5 7. Whitney Young 18-6 25 7 8. Libertyville 18-4 22 8 9. Homewood-Flossmoor 18-5 12 9 10. Hersey 20-6 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 4. O’Fallon 3. York 3. Fremd 2. Maine South 1. Bolingbrook 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Morton (9) 25-0 90 1 2. Montini 22-4 70 3 3. Simeon 22-2 68 4 4. Richwoods 21-5 60 5 5. Bethalto Civ Memorial 22-3 46 2 6. Geneseo 20-3 39 T7 7. Peoria Central 19-3 35 6 8. Kankakee 22-4 32 T7 9. Decatur MacArthur 21-2 17 9 10. Rock Island 19-7 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Kenwood 8. Riverside-Brookfield 6. Washington 3. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 1. Mattoon 1. Burlington Central 1. Rich South 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Paris (9) 25-0 99 1 2. Knoxville 26-1 83 2 3. Quincy Notre Dame 19-2 73 4 4. Carterville 21-2 49 3 5. Riverdale 18-3 48 7 6. Chicago Marshall (1) 12-8 41 6 7. Harrisburg 23-3 27 5 8. Carlinville 20-3 26 10 9. Pleasant Plains 17-3 24 NR 10. Illini West (Carthage) 20-4 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 13. Petersburg PORTA 10. Normal University 8. Marshall 7. Lisle 6. Hamilton County 3. Rock Falls 3. Stillman Valley 2. Eureka 2. Nashville 1. Pana 1. Eldorado 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lewistown (5) 24-1 86 2 2. Amboy (4) 22-1 83 1 3. Lanark Eastland 23-3 62 4 4. Jacksonville Routt 20-2 61 5 5. Princeville 24-3 45 T8 6. Hope Academy 17-2 43 7 7. Brimfield 21-3 40 3 8. Aquin 20-6 33 6 9. Altamont 20-3 18 10 10. Aurora Christian 21-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Shiloh 4. Colfax Ridgeview 3. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Illini Central 1. Galena 1.
