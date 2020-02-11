IOWA
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1
2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2
3 North Mahaska 15-2 3
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 18-1 4
5 Montezuma 17-1 5
6 MMCRU 18-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8
9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13
10 Springville 16-3 15
11 Burlington Notre Dame 16-3 9
12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10
13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR
14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR
15 Central Elkader 17-3 14
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), Council Bluffs St. Albert (12)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 18-0 1
2 West Hancock 21-0 2
3 North Linn 17-1 3
4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5
5 Osage 16-2 4
6 West Branch 16-3 9
7 Mediapolis 18-1 10
8 Western Christian 12-7 7
9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12
10 Van Buren 18-3 6
11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14
12 AHST 16-2 8
13 Panorama 15-2 13
14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15
15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR
Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 14-3 3
3 Roland-Story 15-2 5
4 Clear Lake 16-2 4
5 Crestwood 15-3 2
6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7
7 Red Oak 15-3 8
8 North Polk 13-5 6
9 Okoboji 18-1 9
10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12
11 West Liberty 16-3 11
12 Monticello 14-4 15
13 Cherokee 14-5 NR
14 West Marshall 15-2 13
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR
Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 17-0 1
2 Marion 17-0 2
3 Glenwood 18-0 4
4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3
5 Ballard 16-1 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9
7 Lewis Central 12-5 7
8 Gilbert 15-3 8
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6
10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10
11 Grinnell 13-3 11
12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13
13 Mason City 9-9 12
14 Keokuk 14-3 15
15 Knoxville 17-1 NR
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 16-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 16-3 2
3 Johnston 16-2 4
4 Waukee 15-2 5
5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6
6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3
7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7
8 Waterloo West 14-4 8
9 Urbandale 13-5 9
10 Davenport North 13-2 10
11 West Des Moines Valley 11-7 11
12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13
13 Ames 9-9 12
14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 14-4 14
15 Sioux City East 13-5 15
Dropped Out: None
ILLINOIS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (3)
|26-2
|48
|1
|2. Edwardsville (2)
|23-1
|47
|2
|3. Maine West
|25-3
|40
|3
|4. Lincoln Way West
|24-3
|34
|4
|5. Libertyville
|23-4
|29
|8
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor
|21-4
|19
|9
|7. Evanston Township
|21-5
|16
|5
|8. Marist
|25-2
|11
|6
|9. O'Fallon
|24-4
|9
|NR
|10. Whitney Young
|20-7
|8
|7
Others receiving votes: Hersey 5. Joliet West 4. Downers North 3. Bolingbrook 1. Fremd 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morton (5)
|29-0
|50
|1
|2. Montini
|26-4
|45
|2
|3. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|26-4
|36
|4
|4. Simeon
|26-2
|32
|3
|5. Peoria Central
|23-3
|31
|5
|6. Richwoods
|25-6
|24
|6
|7. Kankakee
|26-4
|17
|7
|8. Geneseo
|23-5
|12
|8
|9. Kenwood
|24-5
|10
|9
|10. Decatur MacArthur
|25-3
|6
|T10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 2. Riverside-Brookfield 1. Rock Island 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Paris (5)
|29-0
|50
|1
|2. Carterville
|26-2
|44
|2
|3. Quincy Notre Dame
|21-3
|36
|6
|4. Riverdale
|23-3
|26
|5
|5. Chicago Marshall
|16-10
|25
|4
|6. Knoxville
|27-4
|17
|3
|6. Pleasant Plains
|20-3
|17
|7
|8. Harrisburg
|27-4
|11
|9
|9. Rock Falls
|25-6
|8
|NR
|(tie) Stillman Valley
|21-8
|8
|NR
|(tie) Illini West (Carthage)
|24-4
|8
|10
|(tie) Carlinville
|26-3
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5. Lisle 4. Hamilton County 3. Teutopolis 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Nashville 1. Normal University 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lewistown (3)
|27-1
|57
|1
|2. Amboy (3)
|26-1
|49
|2
|3. Jacksonville Routt
|26-2
|45
|4
|4. Lanark Eastland
|27-3
|41
|3
|5. Princeville
|28-3
|29
|5
|6. Aurora Christian
|25-4
|23
|9
|7. Hope Academy
|20-4
|21
|8
|8. Shiloh
|24-5
|18
|NR
|9. Brimfield
|23-5
|14
|7
|10. Aquin
|23-7
|12
|6
Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Colfax Ridgeview 6. Stockton 2. Galena 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
