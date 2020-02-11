IOWA

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 18-0 1

2 Marquette Catholic 17-1 2

3 North Mahaska 15-2 3

4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 18-1 4

5 Montezuma 17-1 5

6 MMCRU 18-0 6

7 Saint Ansgar 16-2 7

8 Exira-EHK 18-1 8

9 Kingsley-Pierson 16-3 13

10 Springville 16-3 15

11 Burlington Notre Dame 16-3 9

12 Woodbury Central 14-4 10

13 Colo-Nesco 15-3 NR

14 Central Decatur 14-3 NR

15 Central Elkader 17-3 14

Dropped Out: East Buchanan (11), Council Bluffs St. Albert (12)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 18-0 1

2 West Hancock 21-0 2

3 North Linn 17-1 3

4 MFL-MarMac 18-2 5

5 Osage 16-2 4

6 West Branch 16-3 9

7 Mediapolis 18-1 10

8 Western Christian 12-7 7

9 Maquoketa Valley 16-3 12

10 Van Buren 18-3 6

11 Logan-Magnolia 16-2 14

12 AHST 16-2 8

13 Panorama 15-2 13

14 Emmetsburg 14-4 15

15 Nodaway Valley 17-2 NR

Dropped Out: Mount Ayr (11)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 17-1 1

2 Bishop Heelan 14-3 3

3 Roland-Story 15-2 5

4 Clear Lake 16-2 4

5 Crestwood 15-3 2

6 Des Moines Christian 17-1 7

7 Red Oak 15-3 8

8 North Polk 13-5 6

9 Okoboji 18-1 9

10 Davenport Assumption 12-5 12

11 West Liberty 16-3 11

12 Monticello 14-4 15

13 Cherokee 14-5 NR

14 West Marshall 15-2 13

15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16-2 NR

Dropped Out: West Burlington (10), Jesup (14)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 17-0 1

2 Marion 17-0 2

3 Glenwood 18-0 4

4 Center Point-Urbana 17-1 3

5 Ballard 16-1 5

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-2 9

7 Lewis Central 12-5 7

8 Gilbert 15-3 8

9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 12-6 6

10 Central DeWitt 15-1 10

11 Grinnell 13-3 11

12 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 13

13 Mason City 9-9 12

14 Keokuk 14-3 15

15 Knoxville 17-1 NR

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 16-0 1

2 Dowling Catholic 16-3 2

3 Johnston 16-2 4

4 Waukee 15-2 5

5 Southeast Polk 17-1 6

6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-1 3

7 Cedar Falls 13-4 7

8 Waterloo West 14-4 8

9 Urbandale 13-5 9

10 Davenport North 13-2 10

11 West Des Moines Valley 11-7 11

12 Ankeny Centennial 9-9 13

13 Ames 9-9 12

14 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 14-4 14

15 Sioux City East 13-5 15

Dropped Out: None

ILLINOIS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Benet (3)26-2481
2. Edwardsville (2)23-1472
3. Maine West25-3403
4. Lincoln Way West24-3344
5. Libertyville23-4298
6. Homewood-Flossmoor21-4199
7. Evanston Township21-5165
8. Marist25-2116
9. O'Fallon24-49NR
10. Whitney Young20-787

Others receiving votes: Hersey 5. Joliet West 4. Downers North 3. Bolingbrook 1. Fremd 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Morton (5)29-0501
2. Montini26-4452
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial26-4364
4. Simeon26-2323
5. Peoria Central23-3315
6. Richwoods25-6246
7. Kankakee26-4177
8. Geneseo23-5128
9. Kenwood24-5109
10. Decatur MacArthur25-36T10

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 2. Riverside-Brookfield 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Paris (5)29-0501
2. Carterville26-2442
3. Quincy Notre Dame21-3366
4. Riverdale23-3265
5. Chicago Marshall16-10254
6. Knoxville27-4173
6. Pleasant Plains20-3177
8. Harrisburg27-4119
9. Rock Falls25-68NR
(tie) Stillman Valley21-88NR
(tie) Illini West (Carthage)24-4810
(tie) Carlinville26-388

Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5. Lisle 4. Hamilton County 3. Teutopolis 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Nashville 1. Normal University 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lewistown (3)27-1571
2. Amboy (3)26-1492
3. Jacksonville Routt26-2454
4. Lanark Eastland27-3413
5. Princeville28-3295
6. Aurora Christian25-4239
7. Hope Academy20-4218
8. Shiloh24-518NR
9. Brimfield23-5147
10. Aquin23-7126

Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Colfax Ridgeview 6. Stockton 2. Galena 1. Moweaqua Central A&M 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

Tags