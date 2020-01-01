As of 12/19 School Record LW
1. Montezuma 7-0 1
2. Newell-Fonda 5-0 2
3. Marquette Catholic 7-1 5
4. North Mahaska 5-2 4
5. Clarksville 5-0 6
6. Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-0 7
7. Sigourney 5-1 3
8. East Buchanan 6-1 8
9. MMCRU 6-0 9
10. Saint Ansgar 4-1 10
11. Kingsley-Pierson 7-1 11
12. Springville 6-0 12
13. Burlington Notre Dame 5-0 14
14. Exira-EHK 6-1 15
15. Central Decatur 5-1 NR
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13)
School Record LW
1. Cascade 6-0 1
2. West Hancock 7-0 3
3. North Linn 5-1 2
4. Van Buren County 7-1 4
5. Osage 3-1 6
6. MFL-Mar-Mac 7-2 7
7. West Branch 6-2 5
8. Maquoketa Valley 7-0 13
9. Mount Ayr 4-1 10
10. Logan-Magnolia 7-0 14
11. Hudson 7-1 8
12. AHSTW 7-1 11
13. Mediapolis 6-1 12
14. Western Christian 4-2 NR
15. Emmetsburg 4-2 15
Dropped Out: Aplington-Parkersburg (9)
School Record LW
1. North Polk 5-2 1
2. Clear Lake 5-0 2
3. Red Oak 7-0 3
4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan 3-2 4
5. Crestwood 8-1 6
6. Dike-New Hartford 5-1 7
7. Roland-Story 6-1 5
8. Okoboji 7-0 8
9. Davenport Assumption 6-1 9
10. Cherokee 6-1 10
11. Des Moines Christian 7-1 11
12. West Liberty 6-0 15
13. West Marshall 5-0 NR
14. West Burlington 5-1 NR
15. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6-0 NR
Dropped Out: Unity Christian (12), Estherville-Lincoln Central (13), Algona (14)
School Record LW
1. North Scott 7-0 1
2. Marion 5-0 2
3. Center Point-Urbana 5-0 3
4. Glenwood 7-0 4
5. Gilbert 7-2 5
6. Ballard 5-1 6
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2 7
8. Mason City 5-2 8
9. Lewis Central 3-2 9
10. Central DeWitt 7-0 11
11. Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2 13
12. Maquoketa 6-1 13
13. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2 10
14. Knoxville 6-0 NR
15. Clear Creek-Amana 5-2 15
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
School Record LW
1. Iowa City High 4-0 1
2. Southeast Polk 7-0 2
3. Dowling Catholic 6-1 3
4. Johnston 6-1 4
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 7
6. Waukee 5-1 8
7. Cedar Falls 5-2 5
8. Ames 5-2 9
9. Urbandale 6-1 6
10. Waterloo West 6-1 14
11. Sioux City East 6-0 15
12. West Des Moines Valley 2-4 12
13. Ankeny Centennial 3-3 13
14. Davenport North 4-2 NR
15. Dubuque Senior 4-2 NR
Dropped Out: Iowa City West (10), Des Moines Roosevelt (11)
