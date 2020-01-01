As of 12/19 School Record LW

1. Montezuma 7-0 1

2. Newell-Fonda 5-0 2

3. Marquette Catholic 7-1 5

4. North Mahaska 5-2 4

5. Clarksville 5-0 6

6. Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-0 7

7. Sigourney 5-1 3

8. East Buchanan 6-1 8

9. MMCRU 6-0 9

10. Saint Ansgar 4-1 10

11. Kingsley-Pierson 7-1 11

12. Springville 6-0 12

13. Burlington Notre Dame 5-0 14

14. Exira-EHK 6-1 15

15. Central Decatur 5-1 NR

Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13)

School Record LW

1. Cascade 6-0 1

2. West Hancock 7-0 3

3. North Linn 5-1 2

4. Van Buren County 7-1 4

5. Osage 3-1 6

6. MFL-Mar-Mac 7-2 7

7. West Branch 6-2 5

8. Maquoketa Valley 7-0 13

9. Mount Ayr 4-1 10

10. Logan-Magnolia 7-0 14

11. Hudson 7-1 8

12. AHSTW 7-1 11

13. Mediapolis 6-1 12

14. Western Christian 4-2 NR

15. Emmetsburg 4-2 15

Dropped Out: Aplington-Parkersburg (9)

School Record LW

1. North Polk 5-2 1

2. Clear Lake 5-0 2

3. Red Oak 7-0 3

4. Sioux City Bishop Heelan 3-2 4

5. Crestwood 8-1 6

6. Dike-New Hartford 5-1 7

7. Roland-Story 6-1 5

8. Okoboji 7-0 8

9. Davenport Assumption 6-1 9

10. Cherokee 6-1 10

11. Des Moines Christian 7-1 11

12. West Liberty 6-0 15

13. West Marshall 5-0 NR

14. West Burlington 5-1 NR

15. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6-0 NR

Dropped Out: Unity Christian (12), Estherville-Lincoln Central (13), Algona (14)

School Record LW

1. North Scott 7-0 1

2. Marion 5-0 2

3. Center Point-Urbana 5-0 3

4. Glenwood 7-0 4

5. Gilbert 7-2 5

6. Ballard 5-1 6

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2 7

8. Mason City 5-2 8

9. Lewis Central 3-2 9

10. Central DeWitt 7-0 11

11. Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2 13

12. Maquoketa 6-1 13

13. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2 10

14. Knoxville 6-0 NR

15. Clear Creek-Amana 5-2 15

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)

School Record LW

1. Iowa City High 4-0 1

2. Southeast Polk 7-0 2

3. Dowling Catholic 6-1 3

4. Johnston 6-1 4

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 7

6. Waukee 5-1 8

7. Cedar Falls 5-2 5

8. Ames 5-2 9

9. Urbandale 6-1 6

10. Waterloo West 6-1 14

11. Sioux City East 6-0 15

12. West Des Moines Valley 2-4 12

13. Ankeny Centennial 3-3 13

14. Davenport North 4-2 NR

15. Dubuque Senior 4-2 NR

Dropped Out: Iowa City West (10), Des Moines Roosevelt (11)

