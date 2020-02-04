IOWA
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 16-0 2
2 Marquette Catholic 16-1 3
3 North Mahaska 12-2 4
4 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-1 5
5 Montezuma 14-1 1
6 MMCRU 16-0 6
7 Saint Ansgar 14-2 7
8 Exira-EHK 15-1 10
9 Burlington Notre Dame 15-1 11
10 Woodbury Central 13-3 12
11 East Buchanan 12-4 13
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-6 8
13 Kingsley-Pierson 14-3 9
14 Central Elkader 16-2 15
15 Springville 14-3 NR
Dropped Out: Central Decatur (14)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 16-0 1
2 West Hancock 18-0 2
3 North Linn 15-1 3
4 Osage 13-1 4
5 MFL-Mar-Mac 16-2 5
6 Van Buren County 15-2 7
7 Western Christian 12-4 8
8 AHSTW 15-1 10
9 West Branch 14-3 6
10 Mediapolis 16-1 11
11 Mount Ayr 13-2 12
12 Maquoketa Valley 14-3 9
13 Panorama 13-2 14
14 Logan-Magnolia 14-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 11-4 15
Dropped Out: Hudson (13)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 14-1 1
2 Crestwood 14-2 2
3 Bishop Heelan 11-3 3
4 Clear Lake 14-1 4
5 Roland-Story 12-2 5
6 North Polk 10-4 7
7 Des Moines Christian 15-1 8
8 Red Oak 13-3 6
9 Okoboji 15-1 9
10 West Burlington 12-3 10
11 West Liberty 15-2 12
12 Davenport Assumption 10-5 11
13 West Marshall 11-1 14
14 Jesup 12-3 NR
15 Monticello 12-4 NR
Dropped Out: Hampton-Dumont-CAL (13), Cherokee (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 15-0 1
2 Marion 14-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 15-0 3
4 Glenwood 15-0 4
5 Ballard 14-1 5
6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 10-4 6
7 Lewis Central 10-4 7
8 Gilbert 11-3 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 13-1 10
11 Grinnell 11-3 11
12 Mason City 9-7 12
13 Clear Creek-Amana 13-3 15
14 Bondurant-Farrar 10-4 NR
15 Keokuk 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (13), ADM (14)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 13-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 14-2 3
3 Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-0 4
4 Johnston 14-2 2
5 Waukee 12-2 5
6 Southeast Polk 15-1 6
7 Cedar Falls 10-4 7
8 Waterloo West 13-3 8
9 Urbandale 13-3 9
10 Davenport North 11-2 11
11 West Des Moines Valley 9-7 13
12 Ames 8-8 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 8-8 10
14 Council Bluffs Lincoln 12-3 15
15 Sioux City East 11-4 NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)
ILLINOIS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Benet (5) 24-2 77 2 2. Edwardsville (3) 22-1 68 3 3. Maine West 22-3 58 4 4. Lincoln Way West 24-2 57 T5 5. Evanston Township 20-3 50 1 6. Marist 22-2 47 T5 7. Whitney Young 19-6 22 7 8. Libertyville 20-4 20 8 9. Homewood-Flossmoor 20-4 17 9 10. Hersey 23-6 10 10
Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 8. Bolingbrook 3. Fremd 2. Maine South 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Morton (8) 27-0 80 1 2. Montini 25-4 71 2 3. Simeon 24-2 61 3 4. Bethalto Memorial 24-4 55 5 5. Peoria Central 21-3 50 7 6. Richwoods 22-6 35 4 7. Kankakee 24-4 27 8 8. Geneseo 22-4 19 6 9. Kenwood 22-5 17 NR 10. Highland 21-6 5 NR (tie) Decatur MacArthur 23-3 5 9
Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 4. Rock Island 3. Fenwick 2. Burlington Central 2. Rich South 1. Glenbard South 1. Grayslake Central 1. Washington 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Paris (8) 27-0 88 1 2. Carterville 23-2 71 4 3. Knoxville 27-2 68 2 4. Chicago Marshall (1) 15-8 61 6 5. Riverdale 22-3 52 5 6. Quincy Notre Dame 19-3 46 3 7. Pleasant Plains 20-3 28 9 8. Carlinville 23-3 20 8 9. Harrisburg 24-4 19 7 10. Illini West (Carthage) 22-4 12 10
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 7. Rock Falls 4. Petersburg PORTA 4. Stillman Valley 3. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 3. Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 2. Nashville 2. Sullivan 2. Normal University 1. Lisle 1. Hamilton County 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv 1. Lewistown (6) 26-1 96 1 2. Amboy (4) 24-1 86 2 3. Lanark Eastland 26-3 74 3 4. Jacksonville Routt 25-2 71 4 5. Princeville 26-3 57 5 6. Aquin 22-6 39 8 7. Brimfield 22-4 36 7 8. Hope Academy 20-3 29 6 9. Aurora Christian 23-4 23 10 10. Altamont 21-4 16 9
Others receiving votes: Shiloh 7. Illini Bluffs 5. Havana 3. Moweaqua Central A&M 2. Gardner-South Wilmington 2. Colfax Ridgeview 1. Stockton 1. Galena 1. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.