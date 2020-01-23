IOWA

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukee (10)9-01161
2. Waterloo, West (1)8-11012
3. Iowa City, West7-1903
4. Cedar Falls (1)7-1874
5. Dubuque, Hempstead9-1546
6. Ankeny Centennial10-1525
7. North Scott, Eldridge10-1489
8. Dubuque, Senior6-14410
9. Ankeny9-130NR
10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines8-2208
 

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Norwalk (3)8-2928
2. Marion (1)9-19010
3. Assumption, Davenport (4)8-2856
4. Carroll (1)7-1731
5. Pella (1)8-257NR
6. Winterset7-2544
7. Mount Vernon9-2432
8. MOC-Floyd Valley10-2287
9. Glenwood9-326NR
10. Ballard7-424NR
 

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. West Sioux, Hawarden(7)12-01131
2. Camanche (5)9-01072
3. Treynor11-1903
4. North Linn, Troy Mills10-0834
5. Boyden-Hull10-1748
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville9-2535
7. Van Meter10-0469
8. Western Christian, Hull8-216NR
9. Regina, Iowa City8-2147
(tie) West Branch10-114NR
 

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (5)11-01093
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4)11-11064
3. WACO, Wayland(1)12-0755
4. Montezuma8-1681
5. West Fork, Sheffield (1)11-1656
6. Lake Mills11-1587
7. St. Mary's, Remsen9-2552
8. South O'Brien, Paullina10-24610
9. Mount Ayr (1)10-03810
10. Martensdale-St. Marys9-18NR
(tie) Highland, Riverside12-18NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.

ILLINOIS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Curie(5)17-1681
2. Collinsville (2)18-0633
3. Harvey Thornton19-0554
4. Evanston Township18-1502
5. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)18-4436
6. Homewood-Flossmoor15-2305
7. Whitney Young12-6267
8. Lincoln Park16-2199
9. Joliet West18-3128
10. Loyola19-1810

Others receiving votes: Cary-Grove 3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 2. Stevenson 2. DeKalb 2. Glenbrook South 1. Schaumburg 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Niles Notre Dame (10)19-21091
2. Bogan (1)19-21002
3. DePaul College Prep17-2853
4. Morgan Park13-6674
5. Peoria Notre Dame16-161T6
6. Kankakee14-249T6
7. Rock Island14-448T6
8. Oak Forest17-1319
9. Galesburg20-216NR
10. Lincoln16-214T6

Others receiving votes: Lisle (Benet Academy) 11. Carbondale 6. Fenwick 5. Geneseo 1. Hinsdale South 1. Centralia 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Orr (2)10-7911
(tie) Pinckneyville (4)17-2913
3. Corliss10-6832
4. Breese Mater Dei (2)15-4818
5. Normal University(3)13-579T5
6. Sterling Newman (1)19-269T5
7. Nashville17-4474
8. Tuscola15-12810
9. Crane15-3227
10. Rockridge15-414NR

Others receiving votes: Elmhurst Timothy Christian 13. Pleasant Plains 11. Pana 10. Bismarck-Henning 8. Marshall 4. Massac County 2. Riverton 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 2. Benton 1. Kewanee 1. Dunbar 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winchester-West Central(6)19-01056
2. Moweaqua Central A&M(1)13-2952
3. Roanoke-Benson (3)18-1881
4. Goreville (2)20-0803
5. Indian Creek18-0644
6. East Dubuque16-2587
7. Quest Academy14-3559
8. Payson Seymour18-1505
9. Effingham St. Anthony15-3238
10. Woodlawn16-31710

Others receiving votes: Athens 5. Aurora Christian 5. New Berlin 4. Okawville 3. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Annawan 1. Calhoun 1.

