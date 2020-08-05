CLINTON — The State will recommend a Clinton woman receive a suspended sentence for a felony drug charge, a plea agreement between the parties states.
Linda I. Simpson, 23, 730 Ninth Ave. South, pleaded guilty July 24 to one count of possession of a simulated controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely simulated MDMA, a Class C felony. The State will recommend a suspended sentence and the minimum fine, surcharges, costs and attorney fees. Simpson may seek a deferred judgment. She may be required to pay a civil penalty, the plea agreement says.
The plea agreement continues as a condition of probation, the State will recommend Simpson successfully complete any recommendations contained in the Pre-Sentence Investigation Report. Simpson is to have no further law violation during probation, abstain from using alcoholic beverages or illegal controlled substances, maintain employment, maintain stable residency, obtain a GED, comply with random urinalysis and cooperate with any other conditions set out by her probation officer, the plea agreement says.
The agreement adds Simpson will be responsible for restitution resulting from all counts alleged in the trial information. Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 3.
According to the affidavit, at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 22, officers executed a search warrant at Simpson’s residence. An officer found a sandwich bag inside Simpson’s purse. The bag contained 25 multi-colored, pressed pills that were stamped with a longhorn on the face. The pills were consistent with ecstasy, the affidavit says.
The affidavit says Simpson believed the pills were ecstasy. She said she saw them in a man’s coat. The man was in the house a few days prior. The subject was removed from the residence. Simpson said she and the homeowner agreed to keep the subject’s coat and ecstasy to make up for money he allegedly stole from the homeowner, the affidavit says.
The affidavit states the suspected ecstasy tested positive for amphetamines. The substance was seized and later weighed at the Clinton Police Department. The total weight was about 10 grams.
