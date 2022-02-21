WATERLOO – It wasn’t until the 8-team bracket roll off when both Camanche bowling teams loosened up.
But then it was a whole new ballgame for the Storm.
Both the Camanche girls and boys varsity bowling teams placed at state, the girls finishing third and the boys finishing fourth in the state on Monday afternoon in the Class 1A state bowling tournament.
With a new format, there were definitely some nerves and uncertainty heading into the state tournament. The teams were to bowl 15 Baker games to determine the 8-team bracket seeding. From there, they would go head-to-head to determine who would advance with best of five Baker rounds.
Both teams had exciting first round roll-offs to move into the final four teams. Even in the losses, they continued to score high.
The Camanche boys did not have a good first 15 games, heading into the bracket seeded eighth.
“We know when we get energetic we gain a lot of momentum,” David Hendricks said. ”None of us could really hit a mark in the first 15, we were all struggling to hit one spot.”
They found a spark and came out, beating St. Alberts with a 235 in Game 5 to seal the deal and move to the semifinals. St. Alberts was the No. 1 seed heading into the bracket bowling.
“We went down 2-0 and we knew if we didn’t get loud and get momentum going we weren’t going to win,” Hendricks said. “We knew it was all or nothing and we had to put all our energy into those last two games.”
There, they lost to a Shenandoah team that was on a roll. Shenandoah ended with the state title, bowling a 244 and a 257 in the first two games against Camanche to go up 2-0. The Storm won the third, but the Mustangs finished things out with the 3-1 win.
"It was definitely different knowing that the first 15 were just seeding games," junior Ethan Shultz said. "Obviously, the intensity picked up in the bracket play.
"I think in the beginning we were just having a bad day bowling. We kind of worked ourselves out of it and started bowling really good. Then we lost to the state champs"
The girls were seeded second after the 15 Baker games, but they were bowling uptight as well.
”We had a lot of energy and worked hard to be here,” senior Michelle Stewart said. ”I think the nervousness came from ourselves, not the set up necessarily.”
Camanche started out with a win in their first matchup, but Wahlert Catholic tied it up. The same happened in in the third and fourth games, forcing a fifth game to decide who would move to the semifinals.
”I think a lot of people were getting too down,” Stewart said. “We were trying to lift our spirits. Every couple games we would do a couple hand shakes, cheer each other up, have a couple pep talks. We got back up a little bit.”
But by then the Storm were in a groove and the energy was audible. The normally quiet and serious group was one of the loudest in the house. They ended the game by hitting four in a row into the tenth frame and beat the Golden Eagles 258-210.
”It was really fun,” Stewart said. ”If you’re not having fun, you’re not going to do good. If you’re not willing to have that energy and have that fun, you’re just going to be stuck in that negative mindset.”
Camanche moved on to take on Louisa-Muscatine. The Storm bowled four games over 200, but they were edged out by the Falcons 3-2. The scores were 246-218, 184, 168, 215-159, 203-202, 216-204.
Camanche rebounded to down Vinton-Shellburg in the consolation round and take third place. Louisa-Muscatine won the tournament. It was Louisa-Muscatine’s sixth straight state title.
”I know we’re upset, who wouldn’t be,” Stewart said. The Storm girls had gone the entire year without losing a dual or an invitational. “But I know I’m more proud of everyone than I am upset about how it ended. I hope it gives more motivation to the underclassmen. I told them that now they can come back next year and do better.”
The Central Dewitt girls went into bracket bowling with an eighth seed and went up against the No. 1 seed, Clarinda. DeWitt kept with it, taking the third game by a couple pins, but ultimately fell 3-1.
After a tumultuous start to the season, being at Cadillac Lanes was a nice way to end the year.
Plus, with the new state format, even the most experienced high school bowlers were coming into an entirely unfamiliar.
"We were tight all the way along," head coach Seth Ketelsen said ."We fought a lot of mechanics issues in our approaches in the first ten Baker games. They fought through just being out of time, they fought through just not feeling right, they fought through all of that and really brought it back. They settled in, figured out what they needed to do and how to score. They did everything I asked them to do and that's all you can ask for as a coach."
The Class 1A individual qualifiers will bowl at Cadillac Lanes on Tuesday. That includes Camanche’s Kaelen Kelly, Michelle Stewart, Kennedy Bigwood, Keaton Hines and Lucas Goble along with DeWitt’s Eli Haack, Will Vanderbilt, and Kaylie Cargill.
The Clinton River Kings and Queens will also bowl on Tuesday, bowling their team event.
