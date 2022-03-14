CLINTON — With Iowa’s K-12 state per-pupil funding decided for the next school year and a phased-in flat tax approved, Clinton’s school district superintendent is concerned the district will not be able to attract teachers or keep up with ever-growing expenses in the years to come.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed HF 2316 on Feb. 17, increasing Iowa public schools fiscal year 2023 funding by $159 million, or 2.5% per pupil, according to The Center Square.
Iowa spends 56% of its budget funds on public education, a news release from Reynolds’ office said. In fiscal year 2023, the amount will be more than $3.6 billion. Eighty percent of that goes to pre-K-12 schools. The state spends more than $3.5 billion on state foundation school aid and almost $29.5 million for transportation equity.
Democrats, who were pushing for a 5% per-pupil increase for next year, have said the 2.5% funding level is insufficient to help school districts catch up to years of small funding increases and inflation.
Then on March 1, Reynolds signed into law a bill that phases in a 3.9% flat tax over four years, eliminates taxes on retirement income and lowers taxes for corporations at an estimated overall cost of about $2 billion in lower annual total state income when fully implemented.
Democrats and some tax policy analysts have said the revenue cuts could result in future economic problems, and that funding may become inadequate to maintain schools, prisons, mental health programs and other government provided functions.
The Revenue Estimating Conference, a state panel responsible for tracking Iowa revenue trends, said Thursday that growth continues at a good pace but the tax changes Reynolds signed last week could reverse that trend beginning next year.
The REC said state revenue will grow 4.3% this year, bringing in net receipts of $9.17 billion. For next year, the panel said, growth is expected to reverse as the tax cuts kick in. Those cuts could result in tax revenue falling 0.2% to $9.16 billion.
The revenue decline is due to the estimated loss of $236 million in tax revenue. By 2024, that revenue decline is expected to reach $561 million, or a 2.1% drop to $8.96 billion.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy is concerned about what those changes could mean for his school district, stating at a Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coffee in January that the 2.5% increase wasn’t enough to cover growing expenses.
“I mean, I have mixed emotions about it, particularly on the public education side,” he told the Clinton Herald on Saturday. “They’re obviously going to suppress revenue growth in the future, which really will directly result in funding for public education, and we’ve been underfunded for probably the last 12 years. We’ve had an average supplemental state aid of about 2% per year.”
He believes the cuts and possible declining revenue could chip away at the school district’s ability to bring in teachers.
“First of all with the rate of inflation right now obviously, but also our ability to attract and retain employees, particularly against the private sector,” he said. “So, to me, there is major concern about crossing that revenue growth and what it will mean for future revenue for public education.
“We’re having a hard enough time filling positions right now. I think that challenge will just continue to just incrementally grow if we cannot compete, particularly with our classified staff, but even some of our teachers, they have a skill set that’s easily transmittable to the private sector,” he said. “And the private sector’s got more flexibility to increase wages, because they can increase their prices. Well, that’s not the way it work in public education. We’re pretty much capped by the supplemental state aid that the legislature and the governor approve each year.”
