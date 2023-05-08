NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted to a mixed close ahead of a week full of reports on some of the market’s biggest worries, including how stubbornly high inflation remains across the economy.
The S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1%, coming off its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Besides a strong reading on U.S. jobs, which calmed worries about a recession but also raised concerns about inflation, last week was dominated by fears about smaller and mid-sized banks. They stabilized Monday.
PacWest Bancorp rose 5.8% to recover some of its steep 43% plunge last week. It said on Friday night that it’s cutting its dividend to help it build its financial strength. Several other smaller- and mid-sized banks also rose. Western Alliance Bancorp was 3.1% higher after drifting down from a bigger morning gain.
They’ve been under heavy pressure as Wall Street hunts for the next weak link following the failures of three U.S. banks since March. Weighed down by much higher interest rates, banks are scrambling to assure Wall Street their deposits are secure and not at threat of seeing a sudden exodus, similar to the runs that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and others.
The larger concern for markets is that all the turmoil for banks could cause them to pull back on their lending. That in turn could mean businesses get fewer opportunities to grow and households face more financial pressure, raising the risk of a recession that many investors already see as highly likely.
Banks raised their lending standards for business and consumer loans following the bank failures, according to a report released Monday by the Federal Reserve.
Weighing down on Wall Street were stocks of companies that turned in worse results for the latest quarter than expected.
Tyson Foods tumbled 16.1% after it reported a loss, instead of the profit that analysts had forecast. Its revenue also fell short of expectations.
Catalent dropped 24.1% after it delayed the release of its results for the latest quarter. The company said it had found some “potential non-cash adjustments” related to one of its faciliites in Bloomington, Indiana, which needs more time to review.
So far this earnings reporting season, the trend has been to beat analysts' forecasts. Apple was last week's highlight, and its better-than-expected report helped the market immensely because its stock is Wall Street’s largest and packs the most weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.
Six Flags Entertainment jumped 19.7% Monday after it reported a loss that wasn't as bad as analysts expected. It also said attendance was improving.
