NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out a winning April with gains Friday as more companies say their profits at the start of the year weren’t as bad as expected.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Exxon Mobil and Intel climbed after reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. They helped offset a drop for Amazon, which was hurt by a slowdown in revenue growth at its AWS cloud computing business. Economic reports firmed expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its meeting next week. Inflation remains well above the Fed’s target.
Wall Street has focused heavily on what CEOs are saying about their upcoming trends given how much uncertainty is ahead about where the economy and interest rates are heading. The economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates meant to get high inflation under control.
The majority of companies so far this reporting season have beaten expectations, highlighted by Big Tech behemoths like Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms. They have an outsized effect on market indexes because of their massive size.
But the bar was broadly set considerably low for the first three months of the year. Wall Street is worried that continued weakness could lead to a third straight drop in earnings for S&P 500 companies in the second quarter of the year.
Recent economic reports have firmed expectations on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at its next meeting next week. Some traders are also betting on a possibility the Fed may raise rates again in June.
A report on Friday said the inflation measure that the Fed prefers to use came in close to expectations for March, but it remains well above the target.
