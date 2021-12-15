Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%.