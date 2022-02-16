Stocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation.
The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.2% and weakness in some big technology companies pulled the Nasdaq down 0.1%. Small-company stocks rose. Treasury yields bounced around as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed. The 10-year Treasury yield wound up at 2.03%, just slightly below where it was late Tuesday. Crude oil prices rose.
Wall Street has been focused on the Federal Reserve, looking for clues about how far and how quickly the central bank will begin raising interest rates. Traders see a 44% chance for a first hike in March of half a percentage point, double the traditional move.
In their discussion of the outlook for monetary policy, most Fed policymakers suggested that a faster pace of increases in the central bank's benchmark short-term interest rate than what the Fed followed after its last rate hikes in 2015 “would likely be warranted, should the economy evolve generally in line with the Committee’s expectation.”
Policymakers also noted during the meeting that it would be appropriate for the Fed to make “a significant reduction” in the size of its balance sheet.
“In markets, timing is everything, and the delayed reaction from the Fed has investors convinced that aggressive policy tightening is on the horizon,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.
Fed policymakers agree the central bank should begin raising interest rates next month, they differ on how quickly to do so. On Monday, James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, repeated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest rate hike next month.
