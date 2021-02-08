Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.