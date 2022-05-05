Adv Auto Parts   201.59

Abbott Labs   113.10

ADM 89.44

Ameriprise   274.08

AutoZone, Inc.   1,975.77

Boeing   150.47

Bank of America   37.54

BP PLC ADR 31.21

ConAgra Foods   35.42

Caterpillar   215.93

Clorox   148.27

Chevron Texaco   166.26

Darling Int'l.   75.43

Deere & Co.  383.04

Dollar General   233.77

Walt Disney Co.   112.61

Ennis Business Forms  17.48

Eaton Corp.   148.83

Exelon   46.90

Fastenal   54.18

General Electric   78.65

Goodyear Tire  13.60

Harley Davidson   37.38

Hewlett Packard 15.95

IBM   135.92

International Paper   48.11

Illinois Tool Works   208.17

JP Morgan  58.10

Johnson & Johnson   176.76

Kohl's  57.37

Alliant Energy   58.86

McDonald's Corp.   248.92

Merck & Co.   88.01

Microsoft   277.35

Pepisco   170.39

Pfizer  48.56

Principal Financial  71.51

Proctor & Gamble   154.46

Prudential   107.74

Sherwin Williams   276.95

Target   230.76

Tyson Foods   90.90

Texas Instruments   170.28

Union Pacific   231.48

US Bancorp   49.24

US Cellular   30.23

Verizon   47.84

Williams. Co.   35.91

Wal-Mart   152.74

