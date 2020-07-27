Adv Auto Parts 146.83
Abbott Labs 99.99
ADM 42.13
Alliant Energy 52.87
Ameriprise 156.34
AutoZone, Inc 1,170.80
Boeing 170.21
Bank of America 24.14
BP PLC ADR 23.14
ConAgra Foods 36.97
Caterpillar 139.89
Clorox 229.22
ChevronTexaco 91.04
Darling Int’l 27.70
Deere & Co. 176.00
Dollar General 189.95
Ennis Bus Forms 17.26
Eaton Corp 95.23
Exelon 37.58
Fastenal 46.22
General Electric 6.71
Goodyear Tire 10.13
Harley Davidson 29.28
Hewlett Packard 17.81
IBM 126.21
International Paper 36.85
Illinois Tool Works 187.72
Johnson & Johnson 147.18
JP Morgan 96.90
Kohl’s 19.78
McDonald’s Corp. 201.25
Merck & Co. 78.93
Microsoft 203.85
Pepsico 137.67
Pfizer 37.54
Principal Financial 44.71
Proctor & Gamble 126.32
Prudential 64.22
Sherwin Williams 625.52
Target 122.69
Tyson Foods 60.98
Texas Instruments 132.12
Union Pacific 176.82
US Bancorp 36.16
US Cellular 30.32
Verizon 56.87
Walt Disney Co. 116.31
Wal-Mart 131.21
Williams Co. 18.83
