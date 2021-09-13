Adv Auto Parts 199.26
Abbott Labs 126.62
ADM 61.15
Alliant Energy 59.43
Ameriprise 269.59
AutoZone, Inc 1,553.10
Boeing 214.48
Bank of America 40.94
BP PLC ADR 25.04
ConAgra Foods 33.39
Caterpillar 206.20
Clorox 171.21
Chevron-Texaco 97.97
Darling Int’l 73.54
Deere & Co. 361.52
Dollar General 217.60
Ennis Bus Forms 18.71
Eaton Corp 158.27
Exelon 50.56
Fastenal 53.38
General Electric 104.46
Goodyear Tire 16.32
Harley Davidson 37.76
Hewlett Packard 28.38
IBM 138.15
International Paper 58.60
Illinois Tool Works 219.35
Johnson & Johnson 165.80
JP Morgan 159.86
Kohl’s 52.16
McDonald’s Corp. 241.21
Merck & Co. 73.18
Microsoft 296.99
Pepsico 155.76
Pfizer 44.58
Principal Financial 65.94
Proctor & Gamble 145.68
Prudential 105.41
Sherwin Williams 302.07
Target 243.10
Tyson Foods 76.43
Texas Instruments 193.98
Union Pacific 206.75
US Bancorp 56.54
US Cellular 31.79
Verizon 54.62
Walt Disney Co. 184.98
Wal-Mart 145.06
Williams Co. 24.81
