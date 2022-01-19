Adv Auto Parts          234.34

Abbott Labs     126.05

ADM          71.00

Ameriprise          311.83

AutoZone, Inc           1,945.89

Boeing               217.08

Bank of America           46.44

BP PLC ADR          32.10

ConAgra Foods     35.56

Caterpillar      221.66

Clorox      181.13

ChevronTexaco  128.91

Darling Int’l     66.74

Deere & Co.      375.90

Dollar General     219.94

Walt Disney Co. 150.11

Ennis Bus Forms     19.18

Eaton Corp   163.39

Exelon      56.49

Fastenal    58.02

General Electric 100.62

Goodyear Tire     22.49

Harley Davidson          35.54

Hewlett Packard     16.74

IBM    131.58

International Paper     49.35

Illinois Tool Works    242.23

JP Morgan      61.17

Johnson & Johnson     166.58

Kohl’s       51.83

Alliant Energy   59.42

McDonald’s Corp.       255.22

Merck & Co.     81.29

Microsoft      303.33

Pepsico     175.21

Pfizer     53.54

Principal Financial      74.59

Proctor & Gamble      162.00

Prudential     113.19

Sherwin Williams     303.79

Target      223.84

Tyson Foods    92.71

Texas Instruments    178.30

Union Pacific      239.49

US Bancorp      57.37

US Cellular    30.48

Verizon     53.50

Williams Co.   29.03

Wal-Mart      143.94

Tags

Trending Video