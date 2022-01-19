Adv Auto Parts 234.34
Abbott Labs 126.05
ADM 71.00
Ameriprise 311.83
AutoZone, Inc 1,945.89
Boeing 217.08
Bank of America 46.44
BP PLC ADR 32.10
ConAgra Foods 35.56
Caterpillar 221.66
Clorox 181.13
ChevronTexaco 128.91
Darling Int’l 66.74
Deere & Co. 375.90
Dollar General 219.94
Walt Disney Co. 150.11
Ennis Bus Forms 19.18
Eaton Corp 163.39
Exelon 56.49
Fastenal 58.02
General Electric 100.62
Goodyear Tire 22.49
Harley Davidson 35.54
Hewlett Packard 16.74
IBM 131.58
International Paper 49.35
Illinois Tool Works 242.23
JP Morgan 61.17
Johnson & Johnson 166.58
Kohl’s 51.83
Alliant Energy 59.42
McDonald’s Corp. 255.22
Merck & Co. 81.29
Microsoft 303.33
Pepsico 175.21
Pfizer 53.54
Principal Financial 74.59
Proctor & Gamble 162.00
Prudential 113.19
Sherwin Williams 303.79
Target 223.84
Tyson Foods 92.71
Texas Instruments 178.30
Union Pacific 239.49
US Bancorp 57.37
US Cellular 30.48
Verizon 53.50
Williams Co. 29.03
Wal-Mart 143.94
