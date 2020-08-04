Adv Auto Parts 152.79
Abbott Labs 99.93
ADM 42.72
Alliant Energy 53.80
Ameriprise 153.42
AutoZone, Inc 1,206.04
Boeing 165.07
Bank of America 25.01
BP PLC ADR 23.74
ConAgra Foods 38.06
Caterpillar 131.52
Clorox 237.74
ChevronTexaco 86.49
Darling Int’l 28.00
Deere & Co. 178.11
Dollar General 195.43
Ennis Bus Forms 17.31
Eaton Corp 94.65
Exelon 38.75
Fastenal 47.53
General Electric 6.14
Goodyear Tire 8.93
Harley Davidson 25.90
Hewlett Packard 17.89
IBM 125.84
International Paper 35.28
Illinois Tool Works 185.09
Johnson & Johnson 147.22
JP Morgan 95.55
Kohl’s 19.65
McDonald’s Corp. 199.36
Merck & Co. 81.67
Microsoft 213.29
Pepsico 137.47
Pfizer 38.39
Principal Financial 43.24
Proctor & Gamble 133.79
Prudential 63.28
Sherwin Williams 650.91
Target 130.45
Tyson Foods 65.12
Texas Instruments 132.23
Union Pacific 173.68
US Bancorp 36.23
US Cellular 29.96
Verizon 57.91
Walt Disney Co. 117.29
Wal-Mart 131.64
Williams Co. 21.34
