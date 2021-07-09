Adv Auto Parts 213.19
Abbott Labs 119.75
ADM 60.34
Alliant Energy 56.76
Ameriprise 248.96
AutoZone, Inc 1,566.33
Boeing 239.70
Bank of America 40.03
BP PLC ADR 26.00
ConAgra Foods 36.09
Caterpillar 217.34
Clorox 180.91
ChevronTexaco 104.06
Darling Int’l 66.84
Deere & Co. 349.69
Dollar General 220.49
Ennis Bus Forms 20.50
Eaton Corp 153.48
Exelon 44.91
Fastenal 53.84
General Electric 13.17
Goodyear Tire 16.83
Harley Davidson 45.53
Hewlett Packard 30.04
IBM 141.44
International Paper 62.28
Illinois Tool Works 227.26
Johnson & Johnson 169.63
JP Morgan 155.34
Kohl’s 53.78
McDonald’s Corp. 235.86
Merck & Co. 78.01
Microsoft 277.94
Pepsico 149.48
Pfizer 39.63
Principal Financial 61.99
Proctor & Gamble 137.06
Prudential 100.55
Sherwin Williams 276.28
Target 248.47
Tyson Foods 73.61
Texas Instruments 190.27
Union Pacific 221.47
US Bancorp 56.93
US Cellular 37.44
Verizon 56.08
Walt Disney Co. 177.04
Wal-Mart 140.23
Williams Co. 26.67
