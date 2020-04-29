Adv Auto Parts 124.91
Abbott Labs 92.28
ADM 38.41
Alliant Energy 49.41
Ameriprise 118.02
AutoZone, Inc 1,054.15
Boeing 139.00
Bank of America 24.78
BP PLC ADR 25.43
ConAgra Foods 34.21
Caterpillar 120.06
Clorox 183.93
ChevronTexaco 94.62
Darling Int’l 22.40
Deere & Co. 147.10
Dollar General 174.80
Ennis Bus Forms 19.51
Eaton Corp 85.78
Exelon 38.32
Fastenal 36.74
General Electric 6.58
Goodyear Tire 8.06
Harley Davidson 24.36
Hewlett Packard 16.28
IBM 128.69
International Paper 36.52
Illinois Tool Works 167.51
Johnson & Johnson 150.24
JP Morgan 97.86
Kohl’s 20.05
McDonald’s Corp. 187.82
Merck & Co. 80.77
Microsoft 177.43
Pepsico 133.36
Pfizer 38.12
Principal Financial 36.55
Proctor & Gamble 117.08
Prudential 64.49
Sherwin Williams 538.86
Target 112.10
Tyson Foods 63.30
Texas Instruments 119.40
Union Pacific 163.05
US Bancorp 38.46
US Cellular 32.81
Verizon 58.12
Walt Disney Co. 112.25
Wal-Mart 123.60
Williams Co. 19.46
