Adv Auto Parts 122.35
Abbott Labs 108.75
ADM 77.03
Ameriprise 292.52
AutoZone, Inc. 2,646.44
Boeing 203.03
Bank of America 28.44
BP PLC ADR 39.42
ConAgra Foods 37.82
Caterpillar 216.19
Clorox 163.44
Chevron Texaco 165.97
Darling Int'l. 59.63
Deere & Co. 374.61
Dollar General 219.23
Walt Disney Co. 96.60
Ennis Business Forms 19.44
Eaton Corp. 161.92
Exelon 42.79
Fastenal 52.45
General Electric 96.21
Goodyear Tire 10.26
Harley Davidson 36.90
Hewlett Packard 14.09
IBM 125.85
International Paper 34.56
Illinois Tool Works 231.36
JP Morgan 54.22
Johnson & Johnson 162.60
Kohl's 21.53
Alliant Energy 54.70
McDonald's Corp. 289.77
Merck & Co. 113.42
Microsoft 295.37
Pepisco 188.54
Pfizer 38.63
Principal Financial 72.98
Proctor & Gamble 154.58
Prudential 83.70
Sherwin Williams 228.90
Target 155.43
Tyson Foods 60.35
Texas Instruments 164.46
Union Pacific 191.50
US Bancorp 31.52
US Cellular 20.79
Verizon 36.92
Williams. Co. 29.44
Wal-Mart 150.91
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.