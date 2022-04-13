Adv Auto Parts 220.58
Abbott Labs 119.48
ADM 95.25
Ameriprise 292.74
AutoZone, Inc. 2,171.43
Boeing 187.82
Bank of America 38.82
BP PLC ADR 31.21
ConAgra Foods 35.66
Caterpillar 218.27
Clorox 145.39
Chevron Texaco 171.67
Darling Int’l. 77.51
Deere & Co. 427.29
Dollar General 245.39
Walt Disney Co. 132.35
Ennis Business Forms 18.63
Eaton Corp. 141.77
Exelon 48.64
Fastenal 58.98
General Electric 90.75
Goodyear Tire 13.34
Harley Davidson 38.20
Hewlett Packard 15.48
IBM 126.14
International Paper 47.05
Illinois Tool Works 199.34
JP Morgan 61.49
Johnson & Johnson 180.66
Kohl’s 60.81
Alliant Energy 63.59
McDonald’s Corp. 251.33
Merck & Co. 86.13
Microsoft 287.62
Pepisco 173.00
Pfizer 53.10
Principal Financial 74.00
Proctor & Gamble 159.46
Prudential 116.30
Sherwin Williams 258.40
Target 233.82
Tyson Foods 94.49
Texas Instruments 175.11
Union Pacific 244.63
US Bancorp 50.61
US Cellular 32.42
Verizon 54.14
Williams. Co. 35.05
Wal-Mart 157.22
