Adv Auto Parts 160.50
Abbott Labs 100.68
ADM 81.65
Ameriprise 257.36
AutoZone, Inc. 2,096.84
Boeing 131.26
Bank of America 31.73
BP PLC ADR 28.08
ConAgra Foods 34.35
Caterpillar 164.24
Clorox 141.58
Chevron Texaco 144.77
Darling Int'l. 67.34
Deere & Co. 334.22
Dollar General 241.62
Walt Disney Co. 99.50
Ennis Business Forms 20.66
Eaton Corp. 134.14
Exelon 41.67
Fastenal 47.72
General Electric 64.55
Goodyear Tire 11.25
Harley Davidson 37.54
Hewlett Packard 12.16
IBM 122.71
International Paper 33.10
Illinois Tool Works 187.33
JP Morgan 52.53
Johnson & Johnson 166.72
Kohl's 26.30
Alliant Energy 59.52
McDonald's Corp. 245.95
Merck & Co. 86.78
Microsoft 237.92
Pepisco 168.52
Pfizer 44.08
Principal Financial 72.41
Proctor & Gamble 135.63
Prudential 88.68
Sherwin Williams 211.22
Target 152.61
Tyson Foods 69.94
Texas Instruments 161.29
Union Pacific 203.97
US Bancorp 42.12
US Cellular 26.17
Verizon 39.52
Williams. Co. 29.15
Wal-Mart 130.06
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.