Adv Auto Parts  160.50

Abbott Labs   100.68

ADM  81.65

Ameriprise   257.36

AutoZone, Inc.   2,096.84

Boeing   131.26

Bank of America   31.73

BP PLC ADR  28.08

ConAgra Foods   34.35

Caterpillar   164.24

Clorox   141.58

Chevron Texaco   144.77

Darling Int'l.  67.34

Deere & Co.  334.22

Dollar General  241.62

Walt Disney Co.   99.50

Ennis Business Forms  20.66

Eaton Corp.   134.14

Exelon   41.67

Fastenal   47.72

General Electric   64.55

Goodyear Tire  11.25

Harley Davidson   37.54

Hewlett Packard 12.16

IBM   122.71

International Paper   33.10

Illinois Tool Works   187.33

JP Morgan  52.53

Johnson & Johnson   166.72

Kohl's 26.30

Alliant Energy   59.52

McDonald's Corp.   245.95

Merck & Co.  86.78

Microsoft   237.92

Pepisco   168.52

Pfizer 44.08

Principal Financial 72.41

Proctor & Gamble   135.63

Prudential  88.68

Sherwin Williams   211.22

Target  152.61

Tyson Foods  69.94

Texas Instruments   161.29

Union Pacific   203.97

US Bancorp   42.12

US Cellular   26.17

Verizon  39.52

Williams. Co.   29.15

Wal-Mart   130.06

