Adv Auto Parts 158.10
Abbott Labs 109.44
ADM 45.74
Alliant Energy 54.66
Ameriprise 159.73
AutoZone, Inc 1,250.35
Boeing 174.78
Bank of America 26.02
BP PLC ADR 20.57
ConAgra Foods 38.25
Caterpillar 149.27
Clorox 223.74
ChevronTexaco 83.19
Darling Int’l 32.57
Deere & Co. 217.11
Dollar General 204.10
Ennis Bus Forms 18.34
Eaton Corp 105.57
Exelon 38.03
Fastenal 49.67
General Electric 6.44
Goodyear Tire 9.82
Harley Davidson 29.24
Hewlett Packard 19.84
IBM 128.18
International Paper 38.84
Illinois Tool Works 201.95
Johnson & Johnson 153.83
JP Morgan 101.65
Kohl’s 21.20
McDonald’s Corp. 216.23
Merck & Co. 86.93
Microsoft 231.65
Pepsico 143.29
Pfizer 37.20
Principal Financial 43.30
Proctor & Gamble 140.51
Prudential 69.01
Sherwin Williams 699.16
Target 149.84
Tyson Foods 63.39
Texas Instruments 147.64
Union Pacific 196.28
US Bancorp 37.61
US Cellular 36.50
Verizon 60.53
Walt Disney Co. 135.39
Wal-Mart 147.68
Williams Co. 21.28
