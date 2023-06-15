Adv Auto Parts 69.91
Abbott Labs 105.06
ADM 74.57
Ameriprise 325.84
AutoZone, Inc. 2,497.37
Boeing 219.41
Bank of America 29.37
BP PLC ADR 35.38
ConAgra Foods 34.79
Caterpillar 247.67
Clorox 154.96
Chevron Texaco 158.28
Darling Int'l. 64.51
Deere & Co. 406.52
Dollar General 163.68
Walt Disney Co. 92.94
Ennis Business Forms 20.59
Eaton Corp. 196.94
Exelon 40.82
Fastenal 56.24
General Electric 105.41
Goodyear Tire 14.29
Harley Davidson 34.58
Hewlett Packard 17.45
IBM 138.40
International Paper 31.81
Illinois Tool Works 246.80
JP Morgan 54.80
Johnson & Johnson 163.73
Kohl's 23.72
Alliant Energy 53.75
McDonald's Corp. 292.61
Merck & Co. 109.40
Microsoft 348.10
Pepisco 185.71
Pfizer 39.75
Principal Financial 74.10
Proctor & Gamble 148.45
Prudential 86.76
Sherwin Williams 249.47
Target 137.84
Tyson Foods 50.21
Texas Instruments 178.09
Union Pacific 205.92
US Bancorp 33.29
US Cellular 16.52
Verizon 36.44
Williams. Co. 30.57
Wal-Mart 157.73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.