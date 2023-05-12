Adv Auto Parts 122.86
Abbott Labs 110.46
ADM 75.39
Ameriprise 293.30
AutoZone, Inc. 2,729.06
Boeing 200.70
Bank of America 27.09
BP PLC ADR 35.81
ConAgra Foods 36.75
Caterpillar 209.54
Clorox 169.13
Chevron Texaco 156.62
Darling Int'l. 62.40
Deere & Co. 374.00
Dollar General 218.52
Walt Disney Co. 91.99
Ennis Business Forms 20.12
Eaton Corp. 168.58
Exelon 41.75
Fastenal 54.75
General Electric 98.80
Goodyear Tire 14.67
Harley Davidson 33.66
Hewlett Packard 13.84
IBM 122.84
International Paper 31.77
Illinois Tool Works 228.55
JP Morgan 54.64
Johnson & Johnson 160.78
Kohl's 19.87
Alliant Energy 55.03
McDonald's Corp. 296.14
Merck & Co. 117.17
Microsoft 308.97
Pepisco 196.12
Pfizer 37.35
Principal Financial 67.49
Proctor & Gamble 155.96
Prudential 78.94
Sherwin Williams 227.50
Target 158.00
Tyson Foods 48.87
Texas Instruments 161.88
Union Pacific 198.99
US Bancorp 29.13
US Cellular 15.16
Verizon 37.59
Williams. Co. 29.28
Wal-Mart 153.11
