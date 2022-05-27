Adv Auto Parts 193.05
Abbott Labs 116.69
ADM 88.93
Ameriprise 278.48
AutoZone, Inc. 2,055.39
Boeing 132.23
Bank of America 37.02
BP PLC ADR 32.56
ConAgra Foods 33.15
Caterpillar 217.14
Clorox 148.71
Chevron Texaco 178.28
Darling Int'l. 81.66
Deere & Co. 360.73
Dollar General 228.38
Walt Disney Co. 109.32
Ennis Business Forms 18.22
Eaton Corp. 139.82
Exelon 49.85
Fastenal 54.12
General Electric 78.76
Goodyear Tire 12.68
Harley Davidson 36.34
Hewlett Packard 15.79
IBM 139.27
International Paper 49.31
Illinois Tool Works 206.74
JP Morgan 55.50
Johnson & Johnson 181.09
Kohl's 41.87
Alliant Energy 63.78
McDonald's Corp. 251.87
Merck & Co. 93.08
Microsoft 273.24
Pepisco 171.77
Pfizer 53.91
Principal Financial 72.94
Proctor & Gamble 148.72
Prudential 106.27
Sherwin Williams 276.35
Target 167.14
Tyson Foods 91.04
Texas Instruments 177.97
Union Pacific 222.50
US Bancorp 52.50
US Cellular 31.08
Verizon 51.40
Williams. Co. 37.46
Wal-Mart 128.48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.