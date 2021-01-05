Adv Auto Parts 157.23
Abbott Labs 110.50
ADM 50.85
Alliant Energy 50.24
Ameriprise 187.03
AutoZone, Inc 1,181.75
Boeing 211.57
Bank of America 30.27
BP PLC ADR 22.38
ConAgra Foods 35.56
Caterpillar 183.64
Clorox 200.13
ChevronTexaco 87.00
Darling Int’l 59.30
Deere & Co. 274.29
Dollar General 206.73
Ennis Bus Forms 18.49
Eaton Corp 120.01
Exelon 41.11
Fastenal 48.28
General Electric 10.77
Goodyear Tire 10.64
Harley Davidson 36.43
Hewlett Packard 24.46
IBM 126.14
International Paper 49.74
Illinois Tool Works 203.82
Johnson & Johnson 158.34
JP Morgan 125.65
Kohl’s 39.49
McDonald’s Corp. 211.48
Merck & Co. 81.10
Microsoft 217.90
Pepsico 144.70
Pfizer 37.19
Principal Financial 48.81
Proctor & Gamble 138.70
Prudential 77.14
Sherwin Williams 719.86
Target 180.37
Tyson Foods 63.45
Texas Instruments 163.41
Union Pacific 205.50
US Bancorp 46.27
US Cellular 30.77
Verizon 58.58
Walt Disney Co. 178.45
Wal-Mart 145.75
Williams Co. 20.71
