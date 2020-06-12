Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 135.59
Abbott Labs 88.25
ADM 39.44
Alliant Energy 48.63
Ameriprise 146.68
AutoZone, Inc 1,106.85
Boeing 188.94
Bank of America 24.76
BP PLC ADR 24.70
ConAgra Foods 32.40
Caterpillar 123.18
Clorox 205.52
ChevronTexaco 92.38
Darling Int’l 23.01
Deere & Co. 154.92
Dollar General 183.94
Ennis Bus Forms 17.31
Eaton Corp 86.14
Exelon 37.97
Fastenal 40.10
General Electric 7.24
Goodyear Tire 9.40
Harley Davidson 25.00
Hewlett Packard 16.27
IBM 121.91
International Paper 34.85
Illinois Tool Works 164.97
Johnson & Johnson 142.05
JP Morgan 100.06
Kohl’s 23.21
McDonald’s Corp. 189.12
Merck & Co. 76.47
Microsoft 188.05
Pepsico 129.26
Pfizer 33.69
Principal Financial 41.80
Proctor & Gamble 116.03
Prudential 63.10
Sherwin Williams 547.11
Target 117.22
Tyson Foods 62.10
Texas Instruments 124.37
Union Pacific 166.49
US Bancorp 437.53
US Cellular 31.00
Verizon 56.65
Walt Disney Co. 115.61
Wal-Mart 118.13
Williams Co. 18.27
