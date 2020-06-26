Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 139.99
Abbott Labs 88.71
ADM 38.93
Alliant Energy 47.05
Ameriprise 147.03
AutoZone, Inc 1,104.93
Boeing 170.01
Bank of America 23.15
BP PLC ADR 22.76
ConAgra Foods 32.64
Caterpillar 122.39
Clorox 215.30
ChevronTexaco 86.46
Darling Int’l 23.25
Deere & Co. 149.04
Dollar General 189.39
Ennis Bus Forms 16.83
Eaton Corp 85.50
Exelon 34.71
Fastenal 40.99
General Electric 6.48
Goodyear Tire 8.07
Harley Davidson 22.73
Hewlett Packard 16.61
IBM 117.19
International Paper 33.80
Illinois Tool Works 167.82
Johnson & Johnson 137.81
JP Morgan 92.59
Kohl’s 18.77
McDonald’s Corp. 179.74
Merck & Co. 75.19
Microsoft 196.33
Pepsico 128.93
Pfizer 32.04
Principal Financial 39.14
Proctor & Gamble 115.23
Prudential 58.10
Sherwin Williams 557.53
Target 117.02
Tyson Foods 58.28
Texas Instruments 123.37
Union Pacific 162.64
US Bancorp 36.06
US Cellular 29.32
Verizon 53.16
Walt Disney Co. 109.10
Wal-Mart 118.32
Williams Co. 18.51
