Adv Auto Parts 185.79
Abbott Labs 120.16
ADM 56.74
Alliant Energy 51.77
Ameriprise 228.42
AutoZone, Inc 1,328.45
Boeing 255.40
Bank of America 38.63
BP PLC ADR 25.43
ConAgra Foods 37.87
Caterpillar 225.41
Clorox 185.95
ChevronTexaco 103.18
Darling Int’l 71.88
Deere & Co. 372.73
Dollar General 188.15
Ennis Bus Forms 21.30
Eaton Corp 133.26
Exelon 42.97
Fastenal 47.63
General Electric 13.24
Goodyear Tire 17.22
Harley Davidson 35.25
Hewlett Packard 30.04
IBM 128.96
International Paper 53.58
Illinois Tool Works 218.69
Johnson & Johnson 160.04
JP Morgan 155.14
Kohl’s 61.68
McDonald’s Corp. 222.44
Merck & Co. 77.51
Microsoft 230.35
Pepsico 134.50
Pfizer 35.53
Principal Financial 60.39
Proctor & Gamble 128.01
Prudential 91.98
Sherwin Williams 706.25
Target 187.55
Tyson Foods 76.75
Texas Instruments 175.98
Union Pacific 210.80
US Bancorp 55.21
US Cellular 35.58
Verizon 56.24
Walt Disney Co. 191.14
Wal-Mart 131.74
Williams Co. 22.95
