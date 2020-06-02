Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 139.49
Abbott Labs 92.62
ADM 39.67
Alliant Energy 50.16
Ameriprise 146.40
AutoZone, Inc 1,125.99
Boeing 153.31
Bank of America 24.84
BP PLC ADR 24.95
ConAgra Foods 34.47
Caterpillar 123.32
Clorox 206.76
ChevronTexaco 94.69
Darling Int’l 23.92
Deere & Co. 152.95
Dollar General 191.78
Ennis Bus Forms 17.74
Eaton Corp 85.62
Exelon 38.93
Fastenal 41.19
General Electric 7.05
Goodyear Tire 8.45
Harley Davidson 23.58
Hewlett Packard 15.79
IBM 126.00
International Paper 35.23
Illinois Tool Works 172.28
Johnson & Johnson 148.25
JP Morgan 98.93
Kohl’s 21.05
McDonald’s Corp. 187.59
Merck & Co. 80.84
Microsoft 184.91
Pepsico 132.63
Pfizer 36.16
Principal Financial 39.71
Proctor & Gamble 118.06
Prudential 60.96
Sherwin Williams 597.11
Target 118.85
Tyson Foods 62.50
Texas Instruments 122.67
Union Pacific 170.94
US Bancorp 36.62
US Cellular 32.44
Verizon 56.40
Walt Disney Co. 118.75
Wal-Mart 123.94
Williams Co. 20.34
