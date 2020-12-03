Adv Auto Parts 150.14
Abbott Labs 107.50
ADM 49.81
Alliant Energy 53.36
Ameriprise 194.73
AutoZone, Inc 1,152.71
Boeing 237.35
Bank of America 28.91
BP PLC ADR 21.37
ConAgra Foods 35.38
Caterpillar 174.61
Clorox 201.31
ChevronTexaco 89.81
Darling Int’l 48.38
Deere & Co. 252.55
Dollar General 214.46
Ennis Bus Forms 16.43
Eaton Corp 116.77
Exelon 41.05
Fastenal 47.37
General Electric 10.60
Goodyear Tire 10.51
Harley Davidson 39.58
Hewlett Packard 23.25
IBM 123.58
International Paper 48.25
Illinois Tool Works 203.41
Johnson & Johnson 149.03
JP Morgan 121.22
Kohl’s 38.64
McDonald’s Corp. 211.52
Merck & Co. 81.45
Microsoft 214.24
Pepsico 144.45
Pfizer 40.09
Principal Financial 51.36
Proctor & Gamble 137.33
Prudential 78.84
Sherwin Williams 708.60
Target 174.90
Tyson Foods 69.15
Texas Instruments 161.98
Union Pacific 202.22
US Bancorp 44.97
US Cellular 31.11
Verizon 61.75
Walt Disney Co. 153.61
Wal-Mart 149.29
Williams Co. 21.56
