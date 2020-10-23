Adv Auto Parts 154.72
Abbott Labs 107.79
ADM 51.87
Alliant Energy 56.67
Ameriprise 170.39
AutoZone, Inc 1,183.16
Boeing 167.36
Bank of America 24.90
BP PLC ADR 16.05
ConAgra Foods 38.00
Caterpillar 168.59
Clorox 211.14
ChevronTexaco 72.57
Darling Int’l 45.03
Deere & Co. 239.53
Dollar General 215.44
Ennis Bus Forms 16.52
Eaton Corp 109.81
Exelon 42.20
Fastenal 45.00
General Electric 7.63
Goodyear Tire 11.00
Harley Davidson 30.07
Hewlett Packard 19.12
IBM 116.00
International Paper 46.40
Illinois Tool Works 206.70
Johnson & Johnson 145.24
JP Morgan 103.81
Kohl’s 23.97
McDonald’s Corp. 228.71
Merck & Co. 79.83
Microsoft 216.23
Pepsico 139.56
Pfizer 38.18
Principal Financial 43.52
Proctor & Gamble 142.38
Prudential 68.73
Sherwin Williams 683.51
Target 160.23
Tyson Foods 60.05
Texas Instruments 149.96
Union Pacific 188.14
US Bancorp 40.66
US Cellular 29.42
Verizon 57.96
Walt Disney Co. 128.35
Wal-Mart 143.85
Williams Co. 19.96
