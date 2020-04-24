Adv Auto Parts 117.62
Abbott Labs 94.04
ADM 35.95
Alliant Energy 49.98
Ameriprise 107.51
AutoZone, Inc 1,047.79
Boeing 128.99
Bank of America 22.18
BP PLC ADR 23.40
ConAgra Foods 34.17
Caterpillar 114.02
Clorox 190.60
ChevronTexaco 86.98
Darling Int’l 19.78
Deere & Co. 138.60
Dollar General 176.09
Ennis Bus Forms 17.24
Eaton Corp 78.89
Exelon 36.60
Fastenal 36.03
General Electric 6.26
Goodyear Tire 6.91
Harley Davidson 18.69
Hewlett Packard 14.99
IBM 124.72
International Paper 31.11
Illinois Tool Works 158.23
Johnson & Johnson 154.76
JP Morgan 90.70
Kohl’s 15.80
McDonald’s Corp. 184.02
Merck & Co. 81.43
Microsoft 174.55
Pepsico 134.36
Pfizer 37.38
Principal Financial 29.98
Proctor & Gamble 118.70
Prudential 55.80
Sherwin Williams 505.68
Target 107.82
Tyson Foods 58.98
Texas Instruments 113.93
Union Pacific 156.09
US Bancorp 34.00
US Cellular 31.39
Verizon 57.90
Walt Disney Co. 101.16
Wal-Mart 129.43
Williams Co. 18.28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.