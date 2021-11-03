Adv Auto Parts 230.91
Abbott Labs 128.73
ADM 64.90
Alliant Energy 56.43
Ameriprise 310.43
AutoZone, Inc 1,792.85
Boeing 213.41
Bank of America 48.35
BP PLC ADR 27.26
ConAgra Foods 33.01
Caterpillar 203.64
Clorox 165.40
Chevron-Texaco 113.03
Darling Int’l 83.88
Deere & Co. 343.12
Dollar General 223.74
Ennis Bus Forms 19.53
Eaton Corp 169.46
Exelon 54.05
Fastenal 57.27
General Electric 105.99
Goodyear Tire 21.99
Harley Davidson 39.24
Hewlett Packard 31.25
IBM 127.20
International Paper 49.92
Illinois Tool Works 229.28
Johnson & Johnson 165.06
JP Morgan 170.53
Kohl’s 56.52
McDonald’s Corp. 250.39
Merck & Co. 88.67
Microsoft 334.00
Pepsico 164.30
Pfizer 44.86
Principal Financial 69.16
Proctor & Gamble 144.97
Prudential 113.91
Sherwin Williams 314.13
Target 260.47
Tyson Foods 81.74
Texas Instruments 189.19
Union Pacific 239.45
US Bancorp 61.83
US Cellular 32.66
Verizon 52.95
Walt Disney Co. 170.08
Wal-Mart 150.19
Williams Co. 28.30
