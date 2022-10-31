Adv Auto Parts 189.92
Abbott Labs 98.94
ADM 96.98
Ameriprise 309.12
AutoZone, Inc. 2,532.88
Boeing 142.51
Bank of America 36.04
BP PLC ADR 33.28
ConAgra Foods 36.70
Caterpillar 216.46
Clorox 146.04
Chevron Texaco 180.90
Darling Int’l. 78.48
Deere & Co. 395.82
Dollar General 255.05
Walt Disney Co. 106.54
Ennis Business Forms 22.56
Eaton Corp. 150.07
Exelon 38.59
Fastenal 48.33
General Electric 77.81
Goodyear Tire 12.70
Harley Davidson 43.00
Hewlett Packard 14.27
IBM 138.29
International Paper 33.61
Illinois Tool Works 213.53
JP Morgan 54.57
Johnson & Johnson 173.97
Kohl’s 29.95
Alliant Energy 52.17
McDonald’s Corp. 272.66
Merck & Co. 101.20
Microsoft 232.13
Pepisco 181.58
Pfizer 46.55
Principal Financial 88.13
Proctor & Gamble 134.67
Prudential 105.19
Sherwin Williams 225.03
Target 164.25
Tyson Foods 68.35
Texas Instruments 160.63
Union Pacific 197.14
US Bancorp 42.45
US Cellular 31.17
Verizon 37.37
Williams. Co. 32.7
Wal-Mart 142.33
