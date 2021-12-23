Adv Auto Parts 232.13
Abbott Labs 139.15
ADM 65.45
Alliant Energy 59.55
Ameriprise 302.11
AutoZone, Inc 2,012.69
Boeing 204.21
Bank of America 44.43
BP PLC ADR 26.96
ConAgra Foods 33.33
Caterpillar 206.15
Clorox 169.86
Chevron-Texaco 116.40
Darling Int’l 64.51
Deere & Co. 349.16
Dollar General 221.34
Ennis Bus Forms 19.30
Eaton Corp 168.04
Exelon 54.49
Fastenal 62.59
General Electric 94.02
Goodyear Tire 21.07
Harley Davidson 36.24
Hewlett Packard 37.63
IBM 130.61
International Paper 45.85
Illinois Tool Works 240.50
Johnson & Johnson 168.22
JP Morgan 157.27
Kohl’s 50.21
McDonald’s Corp. 265.92
Merck & Co. 75.75
Microsoft 334.69
Pepsico 169.78
Pfizer 58.66
Principal Financial 71.56
Proctor & Gamble 160.10
Prudential 108.24
Sherwin Williams 338.40
Target 221.03
Tyson Foods 85.21
Texas Instruments 187.40
Union Pacific 245.59
US Bancorp 56.29
US Cellular 31.97
Verizon 52.68
Walt Disney Co. 153.63
Wal-Mart 139.49
Williams Co. 25.85
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.