Adv Auto Parts  186.78

Abbott Labs   116.84

ADM 89.52

Ameriprise   277.07

AutoZone, Inc.   2,118.15

Boeing   140.82

Bank of America   36.35

BP PLC ADR  34.18

ConAgra Foods   32.59

Caterpillar   227.13

Clorox   134.25

Chevron Texaco   180.18

Darling Int'l.   87.14

Deere & Co.  367.77

Dollar General  234.32

Walt Disney Co.   107.75

Ennis Business Forms  18.25

Eaton Corp.   145.41

Exelon   49.05

Fastenal   54.96

General Electric   78.00

Goodyear Tire  13.64

Harley Davidson   35.06

Hewlett Packard 15.35

IBM   142.80

International Paper   47.91

Illinois Tool Works   210.08

JP Morgan  58.05

Johnson & Johnson   178.34

Kohl's 45.59

Alliant Energy   63.17

McDonald's Corp.   248.94

Merck & Co.  90.47

Microsoft   272.50

Pepisco   166.56

Pfizer  53.95

Principal Financial   72.20

Proctor & Gamble   146.94

Prudential   106.21

Sherwin Williams   277.23

Target  155.98

Tyson Foods  88.38

Texas Instruments   169.85

Union Pacific   228.75

US Bancorp   52.56

US Cellular   29.63

Verizon  51.65

Williams. Co.   37.82

Wal-Mart   103.37

Tags

Trending Video