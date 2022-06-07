Adv Auto Parts 186.78
Abbott Labs 116.84
ADM 89.52
Ameriprise 277.07
AutoZone, Inc. 2,118.15
Boeing 140.82
Bank of America 36.35
BP PLC ADR 34.18
ConAgra Foods 32.59
Caterpillar 227.13
Clorox 134.25
Chevron Texaco 180.18
Darling Int'l. 87.14
Deere & Co. 367.77
Dollar General 234.32
Walt Disney Co. 107.75
Ennis Business Forms 18.25
Eaton Corp. 145.41
Exelon 49.05
Fastenal 54.96
General Electric 78.00
Goodyear Tire 13.64
Harley Davidson 35.06
Hewlett Packard 15.35
IBM 142.80
International Paper 47.91
Illinois Tool Works 210.08
JP Morgan 58.05
Johnson & Johnson 178.34
Kohl's 45.59
Alliant Energy 63.17
McDonald's Corp. 248.94
Merck & Co. 90.47
Microsoft 272.50
Pepisco 166.56
Pfizer 53.95
Principal Financial 72.20
Proctor & Gamble 146.94
Prudential 106.21
Sherwin Williams 277.23
Target 155.98
Tyson Foods 88.38
Texas Instruments 169.85
Union Pacific 228.75
US Bancorp 52.56
US Cellular 29.63
Verizon 51.65
Williams. Co. 37.82
Wal-Mart 103.37
