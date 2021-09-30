Adv Auto Parts 209.06
Abbott Labs 118.23
ADM 60.10
Alliant Energy 55.98
Ameriprise 264.14
AutoZone, Inc 1,709.64
Boeing 219.99
Bank of America 42.45
BP PLC ADR 27.33
ConAgra Foods 33.88
Caterpillar 191.72
Clorox 165.66
Chevron-Texaco 101.44
Darling Int’l 71.94
Deere & Co. 335.57
Dollar General 212.24
Ennis Bus Forms 18.84
Eaton Corp 149.25
Exelon 48.34
Fastenal 51.61
General Electric 102.95
Goodyear Tire 17.70
Harley Davidson 36.60
Hewlett Packard 27.37
IBM 138.82
International Paper 55.95
Illinois Tool Works 206.87
Johnson & Johnson 161.40
JP Morgan 163.84
Kohl’s 47.08
McDonald’s Corp. 240.82
Merck & Co. 75.11
Microsoft 281.92
Pepsico 150.41
Pfizer 42.97
Principal Financial 64.40
Proctor & Gamble 139.53
Prudential 105.29
Sherwin Williams 280.01
Target 228.13
Tyson Foods 79.03
Texas Instruments 192.35
Union Pacific 196.20
US Bancorp 59.49
US Cellular 31.90
Verizon 54.05
Walt Disney Co. 169.10
Wal-Mart 139.25
Williams Co. 25.96
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.