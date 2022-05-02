Adv Auto Parts 200.49
Abbott Labs 112.85
ADM 89.31
Ameriprise 268.82
AutoZone, Inc. 2,005.57
Boeing 146.81
Bank of America 36.14
BP PLC ADR 28.86
ConAgra Foods 34.22
Caterpillar 212.07
Clorox 143.28
Chevron Texaco 159.79
Darling Int'l. 75.61
Deere & Co. 381.23
Dollar General 236.20
Walt Disney Co. 113.55
Ennis Business Forms 17.10
Eaton Corp. 146.50
Exelon 46.65
Fastenal 55.00
General Electric 75.55
Goodyear Tire 13.25
Harley Davidson 36.65
Hewlett Packard 15.38
IBM 133.04
International Paper 46.55
Illinois Tool Works 200.01
JP Morgan 57.88
Johnson & Johnson 178.64
Kohl's 58.79
Alliant Energy 58.81
McDonald's Corp. 246.64
Merck & Co. 87.65
Microsoft 284.47
Pepisco 167.76
Pfizer 48.34
Principal Financial 68.78
Proctor & Gamble 158.38
Prudential 108.41
Sherwin Williams 268.87
Target 229.78
Tyson Foods 92.90
Texas Instruments 174.00
Union Pacific 232.87
US Bancorp 48.85
US Cellular 29.14
Verizon 46.23
Williams. Co. 34.40
Wal-Mart 151.98
