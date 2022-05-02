Adv Auto Parts   200.49

Abbott Labs   112.85

ADM 89.31

Ameriprise   268.82

AutoZone, Inc.   2,005.57

Boeing   146.81

Bank of America   36.14

BP PLC ADR  28.86

ConAgra Foods   34.22

Caterpillar   212.07

Clorox   143.28

Chevron Texaco   159.79

Darling Int'l.   75.61

Deere & Co.  381.23

Dollar General   236.20

Walt Disney Co.   113.55

Ennis Business Forms  17.10

Eaton Corp.   146.50

Exelon   46.65

Fastenal   55.00

General Electric   75.55

Goodyear Tire  13.25

Harley Davidson   36.65

Hewlett Packard 15.38

IBM   133.04

International Paper   46.55

Illinois Tool Works   200.01

JP Morgan  57.88

Johnson & Johnson   178.64

Kohl's  58.79

Alliant Energy   58.81

McDonald's Corp.   246.64

Merck & Co.   87.65

Microsoft   284.47

Pepisco   167.76

Pfizer  48.34

Principal Financial  68.78

Proctor & Gamble   158.38

Prudential   108.41

Sherwin Williams   268.87

Target  229.78

Tyson Foods   92.90

Texas Instruments   174.00

Union Pacific   232.87

US Bancorp   48.85

US Cellular   29.14

Verizon   46.23

Williams. Co.   34.40

Wal-Mart   151.98

