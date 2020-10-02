Adv Auto Parts 155.50
Abbott Labs 106.50
ADM 46.74
Alliant Energy 53.09
Ameriprise 158.85
AutoZone, Inc 1,176.99
Boeing 168.08
Bank of America 24.21
BP PLC ADR 16.85
ConAgra Foods 36.88
Caterpillar 149.94
Clorox 209.22
ChevronTexaco 71.19
Darling Int’l 36.82
Deere & Co. 224.79
Dollar General 211.52
Ennis Bus Forms 17.83
Eaton Corp 102.65
Exelon 35.94
Fastenal 44.54
General Electric 6.39
Goodyear Tire 8.35
Harley Davidson 25.81
Hewlett Packard 19.09
IBM 120.57
International Paper 40.48
Illinois Tool Works 191.85
Johnson & Johnson 146.24
JP Morgan 97.89
Kohl’s 19.96
McDonald’s Corp. 222.67
Merck & Co. 80.80
Microsoft 206.19
Pepsico 138.06
Pfizer 36.38
Principal Financial 41.05
Proctor & Gamble 138.12
Prudential 63.88
Sherwin Williams 688.98
Target 159.10
Tyson Foods 59.31
Texas Instruments 141.09
Union Pacific 196.35
US Bancorp 36.77
US Cellular 29.54
Verizon 59.24
Walt Disney Co. 122.55
Wal-Mart 140.50
Williams Co. 19.09
