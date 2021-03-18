Adv Auto Parts 183.66
Abbott Labs 118.07
ADM 57.66
Alliant Energy 51.78
Ameriprise 226.63
AutoZone, Inc 1,300.25
Boeing 255.98
Bank of America 38.97
BP PLC ADR 25.42
ConAgra Foods 37.16
Caterpillar 230.64
Clorox 184.14
ChevronTexaco 104.20
Darling Int’l 72.69
Deere & Co. 380.41
Dollar General 178.15
Ennis Bus Forms 21.76
Eaton Corp 136.96
Exelon 42.70
Fastenal 47.50
General Electric 13.25
Goodyear Tire 17.47
Harley Davidson 36.10
Hewlett Packard 30.28
IBM 130.06
International Paper 53.88
Illinois Tool Works 221.75
Johnson & Johnson 160.47
JP Morgan 157.65
Kohl’s 60.24
McDonald’s Corp. 222.90
Merck & Co. 77.27
Microsoft 230.72
Pepsico 132.53
Pfizer 35.77
Principal Financial 60.58
Proctor & Gamble 128.70
Prudential 93.11
Sherwin Williams 710.13
Target 179.61
Tyson Foods 76.93
Texas Instruments 174.36
Union Pacific 215.36
US Bancorp 56.27
US Cellular 35.53
Verizon 56.31
Walt Disney Co. 192.28
Wal-Mart 130.01
Williams Co. 23.22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.