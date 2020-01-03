Adv Auto Parts 159.44
Abbott Labs 85.86
ADM 46.03
Alliant Energy 53.80
Ameriprise 167.21
AutoZone, Inc 1188.27
Boeing 332.70
Bank of America 34.91
BP PLC ADR 38.84
ConAgra Foods 33.32
Caterpillar 148.39
Clorox 152.96
ChevronTexaco 121.01
Darling Int’l 28.89
Deere & Co. 175.55
Dollar General 155.37
Ennis Bus Forms 21.76
Eaton Corp 95.15
Exelon 45.57
Fastenal 36.57
General Electric 11.97
Goodyear Tire 14.74
Harley Davidson 36.31
Hewlett Packard 20.53
IBM 134.37
International Paper 44.69
Illinois Tool Works 179.10
Johnson & Johnson 144.28
JP Morgan 138.31
Kohl’s 49.20
McDonald’s Corp. 200.02
Merck & Co. 91.23
Microsoft 158.62
Pepsico 135.63
Pfizer 38.92
Principal Financial 54.91
Proctor & Gamble 122.58
Prudential 93.25
Sherwin Williams 564.65
Target 124.75
Tyson Foods 90.60
Texas Instruments 127.85
Union Pacific 180.90
US Bancorp 58.51
US Cellular 35.89
Verizon 60.40
Walt Disney Co. 146.48
Wal-Mart 117.86
Williams Co. 23.59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.