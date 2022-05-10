Adv Auto Parts 202.95
Abbott Labs 106.75
ADM 84.97
Ameriprise 259.39
AutoZone, Inc. 1,950.89
Boeing 132.95
Bank of America 35.76
BP PLC ADR 29.89
ConAgra Foods 35.70
Caterpillar 202.92
Clorox 156.23
Chevron Texaco 160.78
Darling Int'l. 74.28
Deere & Co. 364.75
Dollar General 227.50
Walt Disney Co. 107.68
Ennis Business Forms 17.50
Eaton Corp. 141.20
Exelon 46.76
Fastenal 51.90
General Electric 73.31
Goodyear Tire 11.74
Harley Davidson 37.15
Hewlett Packard 16.22
IBM 129.13
International Paper 47.85
Illinois Tool Works 203.52
JP Morgan 56.53
Johnson & Johnson 177.09
Kohl's 49.38
Alliant Energy 58.03
McDonald's Corp. 245.75
Merck & Co. 87.81
Microsoft 269.50
Pepisco 171.49
Pfizer 49.49
Principal Financial 69.13
Proctor & Gamble 154.79
Prudential 104.25
Sherwin Williams 266.37
Target 219.11
Tyson Foods 92.09
Texas Instruments 168.24
Union Pacific 222.60
US Bancorp 49.36
US Cellular 28.88
Verizon 48.13
Williams. Co. 34.20
Wal-Mart 149.24
