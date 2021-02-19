Adv Auto Parts 165.98
Abbott Labs 123.04
ADM 56.12
Alliant Energy 47.63
Ameriprise 224.49
AutoZone, Inc 1,205.73
Boeing 217.47
Bank of America 34.54
BP PLC ADR 22.87
ConAgra Foods 34.10
Caterpillar 209.91
Clorox 187.05
ChevronTexaco 95.80
Darling Int’l 66.89
Deere & Co. 330.00
Dollar General 201.16
Ennis Bus Forms 19.66
Eaton Corp 127.80
Exelon 41.38
Fastenal 47.23
General Electric 12.02
Goodyear Tire 13.90
Harley Davidson 35.97
Hewlett Packard 27.10
IBM 118.99
International Paper 48.95
Illinois Tool Works 201.40
Johnson & Johnson 162.98
JP Morgan 148.02
Kohl’s 52.70
McDonald’s Corp. 212.24
Merck & Co. 74.31
Microsoft 240.97
Pepsico 132.51
Pfizer 34.44
Principal Financial 55.10
Proctor & Gamble 127.12
Prudential 84.10
Sherwin Williams 716.91
Target 188.82
Tyson Foods 67.52
Texas Instruments 178.35
Union Pacific 209.06
US Bancorp 50.02
US Cellular 31.68
Verizon 56.45
Walt Disney Co. 183.65
Wal-Mart 138.34
Williams Co. 22.64
