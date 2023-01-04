Adv Auto Parts  151.89

Abbott Labs   111.21

ADM  86.39

Ameriprise   312.88

AutoZone, Inc.   2,445.46

Boeing   203.64

Bank of America   34.14

BP PLC ADR  33.78

ConAgra Foods   38.65

Caterpillar   241.36

Clorox   143.72

Chevron Texaco   172.14

Darling Int'l.   61.40

Deere & Co.  423.48

Dollar General  243.50

Walt Disney Co.   91.98

Ennis Business Forms  22.44

Eaton Corp.   158.82

Exelon   43.73

Fastenal   47.97

General Electric   70.20

Goodyear Tire  10.54

Harley Davidson   41.86

Hewlett Packard 16.42

IBM   142.60

International Paper   36.83

Illinois Tool Works   220.82

JP Morgan  54.74

Johnson & Johnson   180.13

Kohl's 26.07

Alliant Energy   55.79

McDonald's Corp.   264.39

Merck & Co.  112.08

Microsoft   229.10

Pepisco   178.97

Pfizer 50.13

Principal Financial 85.0

Proctor & Gamble   152.23

Prudential   101.18

Sherwin Williams   244.18

Target  152.72

Tyson Foods  64.51

Texas Instruments   169.17

Union Pacific   209.24

US Bancorp   46.03

US Cellular   22.48

Verizon  41.13

Williams. Co.   32.35

Wal-Mart   143.76

