Adv Auto Parts 151.89
Abbott Labs 111.21
ADM 86.39
Ameriprise 312.88
AutoZone, Inc. 2,445.46
Boeing 203.64
Bank of America 34.14
BP PLC ADR 33.78
ConAgra Foods 38.65
Caterpillar 241.36
Clorox 143.72
Chevron Texaco 172.14
Darling Int'l. 61.40
Deere & Co. 423.48
Dollar General 243.50
Walt Disney Co. 91.98
Ennis Business Forms 22.44
Eaton Corp. 158.82
Exelon 43.73
Fastenal 47.97
General Electric 70.20
Goodyear Tire 10.54
Harley Davidson 41.86
Hewlett Packard 16.42
IBM 142.60
International Paper 36.83
Illinois Tool Works 220.82
JP Morgan 54.74
Johnson & Johnson 180.13
Kohl's 26.07
Alliant Energy 55.79
McDonald's Corp. 264.39
Merck & Co. 112.08
Microsoft 229.10
Pepisco 178.97
Pfizer 50.13
Principal Financial 85.0
Proctor & Gamble 152.23
Prudential 101.18
Sherwin Williams 244.18
Target 152.72
Tyson Foods 64.51
Texas Instruments 169.17
Union Pacific 209.24
US Bancorp 46.03
US Cellular 22.48
Verizon 41.13
Williams. Co. 32.35
Wal-Mart 143.76
