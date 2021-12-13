Adv Auto Parts 234.04
Abbott Labs 135.93
ADM 64.64
Alliant Energy 59.65
Ameriprise 292.90
AutoZone, Inc 1,986.10
Boeing 197.39
Bank of America 43.58
BP PLC ADR 26.58
ConAgra Foods 32.46
Caterpillar 201.12
Clorox 172.15
Chevron-Texaco 115.88
Darling Int’l 63.42
Deere & Co. 351.60
Dollar General 226.07
Ennis Bus Forms 19.27
Eaton Corp 169.70
Exelon 54.14
Fastenal 64.09
General Electric 93.16
Goodyear Tire 20.53
Harley Davidson 38.53
Hewlett Packard 35.26
IBM 122.55
International Paper 45.83
Illinois Tool Works 243.46
Johnson & Johnson 168.48
JP Morgan 157.91
Kohl’s 48.58
McDonald’s Corp. 263.19
Merck & Co. 73.42
Microsoft 339.40
Pepsico 169.81
Pfizer 55.22
Principal Financial 71.28
Proctor & Gamble 157.69
Prudential 105.08
Sherwin Williams 345.98
Target 234.14
Tyson Foods 84.93
Texas Instruments 193.24
Union Pacific 245.75
US Bancorp 56.83
US Cellular 31.06
Verizon 50.28
Walt Disney Co. 150.43
Wal-Mart 143.60
Williams Co. 26.24
