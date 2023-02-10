Adv Auto Parts 151.80
Abbott Labs 108.16
ADM 82.09
Ameriprise 349.73
AutoZone, Inc. 2,513.69
Boeing 212.89
Bank of America 35.58
BP PLC ADR 40.65
ConAgra Foods 36.37
Caterpillar 247.67
Clorox 150.51
Chevron Texaco 171.97
Darling Int’l. 65.67
Deere & Co. 417.79
Dollar General 229.59
Walt Disney Co. 108.06
Ennis Business Forms 20.98
Eaton Corp. 170.91
Exelon 40.71
Fastenal 52.11
General Electric 81.29
Goodyear Tire 10.86
Harley Davidson 47.75
Hewlett Packard 16.44
IBM 135.60
International Paper 38.63
Illinois Tool Works 245.52
JP Morgan 54.77
Johnson & Johnson 162.15
Kohl’s 31.98
Alliant Energy 53.23
McDonald’s Corp. 262.42
Merck & Co. 108.57
Microsoft 263.10
Pepisco 176.20
Pfizer 43.88
Principal Financial 90.38
Proctor & Gamble 138.26
Prudential 103.03
Sherwin Williams 230.49
Target 170.02
Tyson Foods 60.39
Texas Instruments 175.79
Union Pacific 205.50
US Bancorp 48.70
US Cellular 21.47
Verizon 41.01
Williams. Co. 31.82
Wal-Mart 143.72
