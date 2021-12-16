Adv Auto Parts 239.16
Abbott Labs 136.09
ADM 66.17
Alliant Energy 60.98
Ameriprise 300.23
AutoZone, Inc 2,011.22
Boeing 190.79
Bank of America 45.00
BP PLC ADR 26.73
ConAgra Foods 34.40
Caterpillar 206.17
Clorox 178.17
Chevron-Texaco 116.64
Darling Int’l 63.30
Deere & Co. 348.29
Dollar General 225.66
Ennis Bus Forms 19.42
Eaton Corp 168.80
Exelon 54.36
Fastenal 63.46
General Electric 92.53
Goodyear Tire 19.71
Harley Davidson 37.01
Hewlett Packard 36.70
IBM 125.93
International Paper 47.01
Illinois Tool Works 245.39
Johnson & Johnson 173.01
JP Morgan 160.41
Kohl’s 46.83
McDonald’s Corp. 265.55
Merck & Co. 75.91
Microsoft 324.90
Pepsico 171.82
Pfizer 61.25
Principal Financial 73.17
Proctor & Gamble 161.11
Prudential 108.05
Sherwin Williams 348.25
Target 224.78
Tyson Foods 86.20
Texas Instruments 188.24
Union Pacific 248.35
US Bancorp 57.43
US Cellular 32.39
Verizon 52.75
Walt Disney Co. 148.75
Wal-Mart 143.34
Williams Co. 26.14
